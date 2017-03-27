Co. leaving big money in healthcare on the table
Tunica County is home to a singular facility that should take a larger role in healthcare in the community – the Health & Wellness Pavilion, a component of the county’s parks and recreation department.
Healthcare consultant Mitch Monsour with Mercator Health Services called the Wellness Canter “the finest in all of Mississippi and the Mid-South” in a final report to the Board of Supervisors Monday and recommended its use for a “full spectrum of patient services,” such as diagnostics, therapeutics, procedures, behavioral health, community education, telemedicine networks, and lifestyle intervention.
Monsour cited “a shocking lack of licensed and certified social workers, dietitians, technologists and specialty nurses” locally, also noting the lack of specialty physicians and dentists.
