Legal Notices for the Week of March 31, 2017

Friday, 31 March 2017

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TUNICA COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

ESTATE OF KENNETH QUINN TULLOS

DECEASED                                                                                     CAUSE NO.:GN2016-110

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

On the 31st day of January, 2017, Letters of Testamentary have been issued by the Chancery Court of Tunica County, Mississippi in Cause No.:GN2016-110 the undersigned Vickie Lynn Tullos, Executrix of the Estate of Kenneth Quinn Tullos, Deceased, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within ninety days after the first publication of this notice, and that a failure to probate and register for ninety days will bar the claims.

WITNESS my signature, this the 10th day of March, 2017.


