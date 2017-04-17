Legal Notices for the Week of March 31, 2017
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TUNICA COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
ESTATE OF KENNETH QUINN TULLOS
DECEASED CAUSE NO.:GN2016-110
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
On the 31st day of January, 2017, Letters of Testamentary have been issued by the Chancery Court of Tunica County, Mississippi in Cause No.:GN2016-110 the undersigned Vickie Lynn Tullos, Executrix of the Estate of Kenneth Quinn Tullos, Deceased, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within ninety days after the first publication of this notice, and that a failure to probate and register for ninety days will bar the claims.
WITNESS my signature, this the 10th day of March, 2017.
