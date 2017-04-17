Monday, April 17, 2017
   
The Tunica Times

Ratings go up for Tunica, North Tunica fire departments

Written by BY Brooks Taylor Friday, 07 April 2017 00:00

Good news for local fire departments could mean a break in insurance rates for Tunica County property owners.

Both the North Tunica Fire District and the Tunica Fire Department were notified late last week that fire classifications have improved one step – from seven to six – effective March 24, 2017.

Field Rating Representative for the Mississippi State Rating Bureau Richard Parham wrote TFD Chief Scott Goff and North Tunica Chief Jimmie Neal last week, saying, “We are pleased to advise that the fire defenses have improved…and an improved fire insurance classification of Sixth Class has been confirmed….


