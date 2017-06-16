Variety of services puts focus on families

Written by BY Meg Coker

Their name says it all. Each day, through a variety of programming, they are working to put Families First for Mississippi.

William Walton and Marcus Richardson are the “feet on the ground” in Tunica County, looking to help as many locals as they possibly can.

“Our primary focus is Youth Development, but we also offer active parenting classes, job readiness, literacy and education.”

“We really want to expand our services in Tunica County,” Richardson added.

One way they are doing just that is through a partnership with Tunica County Schools, which has produced an after school program. The program, open to kids 12-17, focuses on mentoring/changing behavior for the better. Richardson said the kids are enrolled on a voluntary basis after being referred by school officials.

