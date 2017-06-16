Town votes Tuesday
With just one contested race on the ballot, turnout for next week’s municipal elections may turn out to be light.
Incumbent mayor Chuck Cariker is unopposed in his bid for a third term, as are aldermen Jack Graves (Ward 1), Brad Beach (Ward 2) and Brooks Taylor (Ward 4).
Ward 5 incumbent Marie Nickson is not seeking re-election. Billy Willis, director of the Tunica County Parks & Recreation department, was the only qualifier to run to replace Nickson.
