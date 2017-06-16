Friday, June 16, 2017
   
The Tunica Times

Town votes Tuesday

Written by Tunica Times Friday, 02 June 2017 02:00

With just one contested race on the ballot, turnout for next week’s municipal elections may turn out to be light.

Incumbent mayor Chuck Cariker is unopposed in his bid for a third term, as are aldermen Jack Graves (Ward 1), Brad Beach (Ward 2) and Brooks Taylor (Ward 4).

Ward 5 incumbent Marie Nickson is not seeking re-election. Billy Willis, director of the Tunica County Parks & Recreation department, was the only qualifier to run to replace Nickson.

