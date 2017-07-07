2010 spotlights diversifying local economy

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

Late in 2009, with the October 6 announcement of a $1 billion car plant to be built on a 2000 acre mega site in North Tunica County, state and local economic development officials lauded Tunica County’s move toward industrial development. GreenTech Automotive promised to produce 150,000 cars per year and 1,500 jobs locally in its initial phase.

That promise of new industry and jobs to complement gaming and tourism gained momentum early in 2010, when German pipe manufacturer Schulz GMBH revealed a plan to locate its own $300 million plant near the site of the proposed car plant. Schulz announced on January 4 that Phase 1 of the project would create 500 jobs within five years, in an initial 180,000 square foot plant.





