Finkley maps out planning pathways

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

Tunica County’s planning department has had a big role to fill since it was established about 25 years ago. Now, a new director wants to see his office take the next step – creating pathways out of poverty and to job training and education.

Charles Finkley comes to the community via Memphis from a small town in Alabama.

“(Tunica) reminds me of home,” he said when asked why he accepted the job late last year.

That small town in South Alabama also nurtured Tim Cook, who succeeded Steve Jobs as head of computer giant Apple. Finkley got interested in planning when he traveled through the tunnel under Mobile Bay. At age four, he was digging tunnels and constructing miniature roads with crushed up charcoal, he remembers.





