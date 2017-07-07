Friday, July 07, 2017
   
Text Size
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

Effects of historic flood of 2011 still linger

E-mail

Written by BY Brooks Taylor Friday, 07 July 2017 02:28

The year 2011 was a turning point for Tunica County just as surely as 9-11 was a watershed moment in U.S. history.

There was no indication in January that the county was on the precipice of “an economic disaster unlike anything we’ve ever seen in North Mississippi,” as Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO Webster Franklin said in mid-May.


Read more

Latest News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8

Facebook Connect


Yahoo Map Directions

Street and Number:
City:
State:
Zip Code:
Site provided by Designing Desoto