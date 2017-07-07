Effects of historic flood of 2011 still linger

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

The year 2011 was a turning point for Tunica County just as surely as 9-11 was a watershed moment in U.S. history.

There was no indication in January that the county was on the precipice of “an economic disaster unlike anything we’ve ever seen in North Mississippi,” as Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO Webster Franklin said in mid-May.





