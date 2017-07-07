Friday, July 07, 2017
   
Text Size
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

First Security honors Nancy Williams

E-mail

Written by BY Brooks Taylor Friday, 07 July 2017 02:29

Nearly 50 years ago, Nancy Williams started work at Planters Bank in Tunica. Votie Holmes was president then, and Williams remembers Holmes’s grandfather Abe Burrows still coming in the bank regularly.

Since those first days, she has worked at a variety of positions and seen the bank through two changes in ownership, to First Tennessee in 1994, then to First Security in the late 1990s.


Read more

Latest News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8

Facebook Connect


Yahoo Map Directions

Street and Number:
City:
State:
Zip Code:
Site provided by Designing Desoto