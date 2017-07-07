First Security honors Nancy Williams
Nearly 50 years ago, Nancy Williams started work at Planters Bank in Tunica. Votie Holmes was president then, and Williams remembers Holmes’s grandfather Abe Burrows still coming in the bank regularly.
Since those first days, she has worked at a variety of positions and seen the bank through two changes in ownership, to First Tennessee in 1994, then to First Security in the late 1990s.
Latest News
-
71 years after he earned it, Hungerford gets Bronze Star Reprinted with permission...
-
First Security honors Nancy Williams Nearly 50 years ago,...
-
Effects of historic flood of 2011 still linger The year 2011 was a turning...
-
2010 spotlights diversifying local economy Late in 2009, with the...
-
Finkley maps out planning pathways Tunica County’s...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8