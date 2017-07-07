First Security honors Nancy Williams

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

Nearly 50 years ago, Nancy Williams started work at Planters Bank in Tunica. Votie Holmes was president then, and Williams remembers Holmes’s grandfather Abe Burrows still coming in the bank regularly.

Since those first days, she has worked at a variety of positions and seen the bank through two changes in ownership, to First Tennessee in 1994, then to First Security in the late 1990s.





