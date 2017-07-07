Friday, July 07, 2017
   
The Tunica Times

71 years after he earned it, Hungerford gets Bronze Star

Written by BY Mandy Cato, The Lancaster News Friday, 07 July 2017 02:31

Reprinted with permission from

The Lancaster News in Lancaster, SC

Seventy-one years after earning the Bronze Star for his service in World War II, Buddy Hungerford was presented the medal Thursday by Rep. Mick Mulvaney in a brief ceremony at the Springs House.

“Mr. Hungerford,” Mulvaney said, formally addressing the 91-year-old veteran at the base of the grand staircase. A crowd of more than 50 Rotarians and guests looked on.

“Yes, sir,” Hungerford said, snapping the words off sharply.


