71 years after he earned it, Hungerford gets Bronze Star

Written by BY Mandy Cato, The Lancaster News

Reprinted with permission from

The Lancaster News in Lancaster, SC

Seventy-one years after earning the Bronze Star for his service in World War II, Buddy Hungerford was presented the medal Thursday by Rep. Mick Mulvaney in a brief ceremony at the Springs House.

“Mr. Hungerford,” Mulvaney said, formally addressing the 91-year-old veteran at the base of the grand staircase. A crowd of more than 50 Rotarians and guests looked on.

“Yes, sir,” Hungerford said, snapping the words off sharply.





