‘Star-crossed’ 2013

Written by Tunica Times

The Year in Review for 2013, first published on January 3, 2014, is a good recap of events.

If you believe that 13 is an unlucky number, then the year 2013 certainly bolstered that belief. Although the past year had some bright spots, for the most part those high notes were overshadowed by the declining fortunes of the area’s resort industry, as reflected in decreases in gaming tax revenues collected by the county.

For the sake of trying to look on the bright side, let’s start with the positives. The brightest note of 2013 has to be the announcement in September that a $140 million German automotive parts manufacturer, Feuer Powertrain, planned to build its first U.S. plant near Robinsonville. The announcement, held at the Tunica RiverPark, drew state and local economic development officials. The company plans to begin construction early in 2013 and will ultimately create 300 jobs.





