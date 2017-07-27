Charlaine Harris finds new audience
July 24, 2017 marked another milestone for author Charlaine Harris. A new television show based on a series of books by Tunica native Harris debuted Monday night on NBC, bringing Harris’s work to a new audience after the adaptation of her Sookie Stackhouse vampire mysteries, HBO’s True Blood closed out its run in 2014.
