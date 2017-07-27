‘Neither snow nor rain nor heat...’

Written by BY Meg Coker

The mail won’t be the only outgoing items at the Robinsonville Post Office on Aug. 1. After 42 years with the US Postal Service, longtime postmaster Melvin Salters is retiring

Friends, customers and the community are invited to stop by that day to share stories and wish Salters well in his next phase. Salters said he already has an idea what his first act as a retired man will be.

“I plan to pull my alarm clock out of the wall,” he says with a laugh. “I want to know what it feels like not to go to work on rainy, stormy days or days when it’s snowing.”

Salters entered the workforce at 16, getting his start as a postal assistant at the Tupelo Post Office, just eight miles from his hometown of Belden. When he started there, the Tupelo P.O. was a hub for around 100 post offices.





