Monday, August 28, 2017
   
Text Size
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

Complex issues impacted schools, town, candidates in 2015

E-mail

Written by BY Meg Coker Friday, 18 August 2017 00:00

This Year in Review written by Meg Coker is a good summary of all that occurred in 2015.

Some might call 2015 the year of meeting rooms and court rooms.

The fate of Tunica County schools was decided in Jackson meeting rooms in July, when state officials opted to place the district under conservatorship. Dr. Margie Pulley, a native of Greenwood, was dispatched to Tunica in July to help the school system prepare for the coming school year and ultimately correct deficiencies.


Read more

Latest News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8

Facebook Connect


Yahoo Map Directions

Street and Number:
City:
State:
Zip Code:
Site provided by Designing Desoto