Complex issues impacted schools, town, candidates in 2015
This Year in Review written by Meg Coker is a good summary of all that occurred in 2015.
Some might call 2015 the year of meeting rooms and court rooms.
The fate of Tunica County schools was decided in Jackson meeting rooms in July, when state officials opted to place the district under conservatorship. Dr. Margie Pulley, a native of Greenwood, was dispatched to Tunica in July to help the school system prepare for the coming school year and ultimately correct deficiencies.
