Town looks at speed limits, golf cart use
Eleanor Roosevelt once said “with the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.”
Police Chief Mike Nichols proved Roosevelt’s statement true at the Board of Aldermen meeting on Aug. 15.
Nichols, who is in his first year as chief, presented several ideas to town officials and sought their input.
Nichols said he would like to have a community meeting with owners of low speed vehicles (golf carts) in the near future to review the rules for operating them on local streets. Nichols said he witnessed a car passing a low speed vehicles on one of Tunica’s busier streets one day and the driver appeared to be startled. Nichols said he thought a time to go over procedures and ask questions would help.
