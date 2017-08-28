Hearing on co. budget, taxes is August 28

Written by Tunica Times

The Tunica County Board of Supervisors is proposing a tax increase to support county debt service and an increase in tax revenue sought by the Tunica County School District, according to a notice running in this week’s issue (see Page 12).

A “Notice of a Tax Increase and a Public Hearing on the Proposed Budget and Proposed Tax Levies” states that Tunica County wants to up the tax rate from 92.49 mills to 101.65 mills, an increase of 9.16 mills, or about 10 percent.





