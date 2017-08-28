Looking back on good news from 2016

Written by Tunica Times

The first issue of 2017 contained the “Year in Review” from 2016, so rather than rehashing such recent front page news, we’ll look back at some of the good news from each month that ran on the inside pages.

JANUARY - Jim Woolfolk retired after 18 years with the Tunica Police Department. Morning Star Baptist Church retired its building note. Cedric Burnett was sworn in as a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives. And Arshada Le Sarah Hayes of Robinsonville earned an MS degree in Nursing from the University of Memphis. In sports news, senior football player Elbert Watson represented Rosa Fort High school in the North-South All-Star Classic in Gulfport. And Brandon Bryant had a key interception in the Mississippi State Bulldogs’ bowl win.





