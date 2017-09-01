Locals mobilize to aid evacuees
Donations to aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey are now being accepted in downtown Tunica through Monday, September 4.
Alex Obad, owner of Alex’s on the corner of River Road and Edwards, and the town of Tunica are coordinating to provide drop off points.
