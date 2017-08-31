Thursday, August 31, 2017
   
The Tunica Times

Details sparse in county budget, tax hearing

Written by BY Brooks Taylor Friday, 01 September 2017 00:00

The few who attended Monday’s budget and tax levy hearing didn’t learn much about how the county plans to spend $33 million in the upcoming fiscal year.

In fact, there was no budget presented at all, either verbally or on paper. There wasn’t even an excuse or apology for its absence.


