Thursday, August 31, 2017
   
Text Size
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

Missing girl

E-mail

Written by Tunica Times Thursday, 31 August 2017 21:16

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the assistance of the public in locating 15 year old Lavaria Campbell, who was last seen on Sunday, August 27, getting into a blue Hyundai. Please call 662-363-1411 with any information.



Latest News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8

Facebook Connect


Yahoo Map Directions

Street and Number:
City:
State:
Zip Code:
Site provided by Designing Desoto