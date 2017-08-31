Missing girl
The Tunica County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the assistance of the public in locating 15 year old Lavaria Campbell, who was last seen on Sunday, August 27, getting into a blue Hyundai. Please call 662-363-1411 with any information.
