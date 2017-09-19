Tuesday, September 19, 2017
   
Text Size
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

Miller left his mark

E-mail

Written by BY Meg Coker Friday, 08 September 2017 00:00

Bolivar, Tennessee and Tunica County, Mississippi may be 90 miles apart, but they are forever connected through the life of one man.

Austin Miller may be a name that many locals don’t recognize, although his first name lives on in an area still part of Tunica County today, according to Sterling Owen. Owen has been researching and sharing information on Miller as part of the Tuesday morning group that meets weekly at the Tunica Museum.


Read more

Latest News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8

Facebook Connect


Yahoo Map Directions

Street and Number:
City:
State:
Zip Code:
Site provided by Designing Desoto