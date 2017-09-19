Miller left his mark

Written by BY Meg Coker

Bolivar, Tennessee and Tunica County, Mississippi may be 90 miles apart, but they are forever connected through the life of one man.

Austin Miller may be a name that many locals don’t recognize, although his first name lives on in an area still part of Tunica County today, according to Sterling Owen. Owen has been researching and sharing information on Miller as part of the Tuesday morning group that meets weekly at the Tunica Museum.





