Dealing with the Data Breach

Written by Tunica Times Friday, 15 September 2017 00:00

Tips from the Tunica Co. Sheriff’s Department

Equifax (EFX) is one of three nationwide credit-reporting agencies that track and rate the financial history of consumers. The company gets its data from credit card companies, banks, retailers and lenders – sometimes without you knowing.

The data breach is among the worst ever because of the amount of people affected and the sensitive type of information exposed.


