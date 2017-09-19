Dealing with the Data Breach

Written by Tunica Times

Tips from the Tunica Co. Sheriff’s Department

Equifax (EFX) is one of three nationwide credit-reporting agencies that track and rate the financial history of consumers. The company gets its data from credit card companies, banks, retailers and lenders – sometimes without you knowing.

The data breach is among the worst ever because of the amount of people affected and the sensitive type of information exposed.





