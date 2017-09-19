County fills vacancy at Justice Court, secures audit services

Written by BY Meg Coker and Brooks Taylor

Less than a week after learning that Justice Court Clerk Jennifer Williams is retiring and voting to post the position on September 5, county supervisors agreed Monday to offer the job to Tomeka Henderson Cotton.

District 5 supervisor Billy Pegram offered a motion to hire Cotton and to also contract with Shirley Beshears to assist Cotton in the transition. County administrator Adrian McKay had just recommended Beshears, saying, “We’re losing a lot of experience in that position, and we need some support for the new hire.”

“What about Jennifer Williams?” District 3 supervisor Phillis Williams asked.





Read more