Town sets FY18 budget

Written by Tunica Times Friday, 15 September 2017 00:00

The Town of Tunica is projecting general fund revenue and expenditures of just over $2 million in Fiscal Year 2018.

The Board of Aldermen approved the final budget in a special meeting on Tuesday, September 12.

Anticipated revenue includes gaming taxes of $1.6 million; sales tax receipts of $425,000; and property tax revenue of $160,000. The town is not seeking a property tax increase for the coming year.

Other revenue includes: motor vehicle taxes, $44,000; road and bridge taxes, $39,000; fines, $30,000; and franchise taxes, $54,000. The town plans to transfer $400,000 into the utility fund from general revenues.


