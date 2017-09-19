Town sets FY18 budget
The Town of Tunica is projecting general fund revenue and expenditures of just over $2 million in Fiscal Year 2018.
The Board of Aldermen approved the final budget in a special meeting on Tuesday, September 12.
Anticipated revenue includes gaming taxes of $1.6 million; sales tax receipts of $425,000; and property tax revenue of $160,000. The town is not seeking a property tax increase for the coming year.
Other revenue includes: motor vehicle taxes, $44,000; road and bridge taxes, $39,000; fines, $30,000; and franchise taxes, $54,000. The town plans to transfer $400,000 into the utility fund from general revenues.
