Pedestrian death under investigation
A fatality involving a pedestrian last Saturday night on Highway 61 South near town is being investigated by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Eric Hurd of Tunica was killed in the incident, which occurred about 8 p.m. on September 9.
A portion of 61 between Academy Drive and Peabody Street was closed and traffic diverted away from the site of the accident through town.
