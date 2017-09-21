Thursday, September 21, 2017
   
Pedestrian death under investigation

Written by Tunica Times Friday, 15 September 2017 00:00

A fatality involving a pedestrian last Saturday night on Highway 61 South near town is being investigated by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Eric Hurd of Tunica was killed in the incident, which occurred about 8 p.m. on September 9.

A portion of 61 between Academy Drive and Peabody Street was closed and traffic diverted away from the site of the accident through town.


