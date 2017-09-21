New caucus focuses on river corridor

Written by Tunica Times

Sen. Robert L. Jackson, (D) Marks, MS joined legislators from seven states at the first meeting of the newly created Mississippi River Legislative Caucus (MRLC) in St. Louis on Sept. 12 and 13.

The goal of the MRLC is to better coordinate state legislators in the 10 states bordering the Mississippi River around river health and sustainable infrastructure development.

The meeting corresponded with the annual meeting of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI), a group that coordinates mayors whose jurisdiction includes the river. A Congressional Mississippi River Caucus also exists, but this new project is the first to specifically coordinate state legislators along the river.





