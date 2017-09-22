Arrest made in purse snatching
A 27 year old man is being held on $15,000 bond in the Tunica County Jail on charges of robbery.
William Ellett was arrested after an incident last Wednesday, September 13, outside the Piggly Wiggly grocery in town.
Latest News
-
Sheriff's Department helps LeBonheur “At LeBonheur,...
-
Arrest made in purse snatching A 27 year old man is...
-
Information sought on September 6 murder On Wednesday, September...
-
County funds housing, museum County supervisors...
-
New caucus focuses on river corridor Sen. Robert L. Jackson,...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8