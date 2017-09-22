County funds housing, museum

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

County supervisors completed a long agenda Monday, taking action on a number of long-simmering issues in advance of the close of Fiscal Year 2017. Only three supervisors attended – Board president James Dunn, District 2 supervisor Michael Johnson, and District 4 supervisor Henry Nickson.

Attorney Tom Tucker III presented requests from Resorts, Bally’s and Gold Strike casinos for refunds from 2014, 2015 and 2016 ad valorem taxes. The requests stem from a ruling in a lawsuit filed against the county by Hollywood Casino that has been appealed to the Mississippi Supreme Court. The Board voted to deny the refund requests, citing the pending litigation.

After hearing reports from several county departments, supervisors approved a one time appropriation of $71,000 to the North Tunica Fire District.





Read more