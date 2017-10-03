County budget, tax picture emerges
Most Tunica County taxpayers will see a small increase on the tax bills that start arriving in late December.
According to a legal notice that is running in this issue (see Page 5), taxes assessed for the general county fund, schools, and miscellaneous small assessments for the Yazoo-Mississippi Delta Levee Board, several water districts, colleges and universities and other funds, will total 96.65 mills.
