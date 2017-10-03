Blue & White tagged as Mississippi’s Best Diner

Written by Tunica Times

A regular feature of Southern Living magazine’s online edition called “Southern Traveler” just named the South’s Best Diners.

It won’t be any surprise to Tunicans that our very own Blue & White Restaurant is the pick – the only pick – from Mississippi and only one of 18 from the region.

Many of the rest of the picks are located in cities, such as The Corner in Little Rock and Vickery Cafe in Fort Worth.





