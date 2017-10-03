Tuesday, October 03, 2017
   
Text Size
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

Blue & White tagged as Mississippi’s Best Diner

E-mail

Written by Tunica Times Tuesday, 03 October 2017 00:40

A regular feature of Southern Living magazine’s online edition called “Southern Traveler” just named the South’s Best Diners.

It won’t be any surprise to Tunicans that our very own Blue & White Restaurant is the pick – the only pick – from Mississippi and only one of 18 from the region.

Many of the rest of the picks are located in cities, such as The Corner in Little Rock and Vickery Cafe in Fort Worth.


Read more

Latest News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8

Facebook Connect


Yahoo Map Directions

Street and Number:
City:
State:
Zip Code:
Site provided by Designing Desoto