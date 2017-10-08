Sunday, October 08, 2017
   
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

Urban renewal project advances

Friday, 06 October 2017

County supervisors took one more step toward redevelopment of the former Harrah’s Casino site in North Tunica County, approving a “Moral Obligation Pledge Agreement” in support of the project at their Board meeting Monday.

Don Hewitt and Herby Irvin, representing Tunica Hospitality & Entertainment, appeared before the Board to give an update on the project. Tunica County had agreed previously to pursue an urban renewal bond issue of up to $80 million toward redevelopment of the property, which has stood vacant since Harrah’s closed its casino resort there in 2014. The property was sold for $3 million to TJM Properties of Clearwater, Florida in late November 2015.


