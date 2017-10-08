Urban renewal project advances

Written by Tunica Times

County supervisors took one more step toward redevelopment of the former Harrah’s Casino site in North Tunica County, approving a “Moral Obligation Pledge Agreement” in support of the project at their Board meeting Monday.

Don Hewitt and Herby Irvin, representing Tunica Hospitality & Entertainment, appeared before the Board to give an update on the project. Tunica County had agreed previously to pursue an urban renewal bond issue of up to $80 million toward redevelopment of the property, which has stood vacant since Harrah’s closed its casino resort there in 2014. The property was sold for $3 million to TJM Properties of Clearwater, Florida in late November 2015.





