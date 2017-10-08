Tunica Academy Homecoming 2017

Written by Tunica Times

Homecoming Queen McKenna Wilson (center); Maids (from left)McCully Allen, Olivia Wilson, Wendy Villanueva, Rosa Arellano, Brittany Harrison, Becca Halbert, Caroline Berry, and Emma Berry; and flower girls Caliegh Ivy, June Green, Yeates Allen, Brylan Jones, Ellie Mangum, and Mary Sue Berry reigned over festivities on Sept. 29. The Court was presented prior to the game.





Queen McKenna Wilson was escorted by her father. McKenna and her sister Olivia were among the three sets of siblings who were in this year’s court. The others were Caroline and Emma Berry and littlest sister Mary Sue, who was a flower girl, and sisters McCully and Yeates Allen.









The school’s first six graduating classes (1970-1975) were recognized on the field during halftime last Friday, with 27 alumni attending.





