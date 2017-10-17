Tuesday, October 17, 2017
   
Text Size
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

Special tax levy would hit TCUD customers

E-mail

Written by BY Brooks Taylor Tuesday, 17 October 2017 01:24

Tunica County Tax Assessor & Collector Norma Anderson is still waiting to hear whether she will be directed to assess an extra tax levy on residents who are customers of the Tunica County Utility District.

Anderson must add the extra taxes before the 2017 tax bills go out in December.

County supervisors took no action last week on an agenda item titled “Identifying the areas/parcels covered from the special levy assessment agreement for TCUD/Diamond Lakes bond payment deficiencies,” which would have been the first step toward approving the extra taxes.


Read more

Latest News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8

Facebook Connect


Yahoo Map Directions

Street and Number:
City:
State:
Zip Code:
Site provided by Designing Desoto