Special tax levy would hit TCUD customers
Tunica County Tax Assessor & Collector Norma Anderson is still waiting to hear whether she will be directed to assess an extra tax levy on residents who are customers of the Tunica County Utility District.
Anderson must add the extra taxes before the 2017 tax bills go out in December.
County supervisors took no action last week on an agenda item titled “Identifying the areas/parcels covered from the special levy assessment agreement for TCUD/Diamond Lakes bond payment deficiencies,” which would have been the first step toward approving the extra taxes.
