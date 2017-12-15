Friday, December 15, 2017
   
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

Dubbs School Reunion delights

Written by BY Meg Coker Friday, 27 October 2017 00:00

Dubbs School Reunion A Big Success...Former students reminisced about events of past school days and shared a delicious potluck lunch at the second reunion held at the Dundee Community Center on Saturday, October 21, 2017. 


