High school improving, but District grade slips to D
Now in the third year of state conservatorship, the Tunica County School District as a whole declined from a “C” grade last year to “D” in rankings released last week.
The overall decline was reflected in scores for four of five schools in the district, with only Rosa Fort High School showing gains.
Latest News
-
Resolution near in long dispute over gaming revenue When both the plaintiffs’...
-
Judge rules county had ‘no authority to discipline’ SO employees Circuit Judge Charles...
-
Holiday Happenings 2017 Read more
-
Tunica couple chairs 2018 Crystal Ball The 18th annual Crystal...
-
Mississippi Blues Trail Reaches 200th Marker with ‘Rocket 88’ As Mississippi celebrates...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8