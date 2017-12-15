Friday, December 15, 2017
   
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

High school improving, but District grade slips to D

Written by BY Brooks Taylor Friday, 27 October 2017 00:00

Now in the third year of state conservatorship, the Tunica County School District as a whole declined from a “C” grade last year to “D” in rankings released last week.

The overall decline was reflected in scores for four of five schools in the district, with only Rosa Fort High School showing gains.


