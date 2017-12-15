Friday, December 15, 2017
   
Text Size
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

ORDER IMPOSING CURFEW FOR HALLOWEEN

E-mail

Written by Tunica Times Friday, 27 October 2017 00:00

ORDER

IMPOSING CURFEW

 

WHEREAS, the undersigned Charles M. Cariker, Mayor of the Town of Tunica, has determined that a civil emergency exists with regard to the observance of Halloween in the Town of Tunica; and

 

WHEREAS, because of such situation, it is necessary to declare a curfew on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, beginning at 7:30 p.m.


Read more

Latest News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8

Facebook Connect


Yahoo Map Directions

Street and Number:
City:
State:
Zip Code:
Site provided by Designing Desoto