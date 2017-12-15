ORDER IMPOSING CURFEW FOR HALLOWEEN
ORDER
IMPOSING CURFEW
WHEREAS, the undersigned Charles M. Cariker, Mayor of the Town of Tunica, has determined that a civil emergency exists with regard to the observance of Halloween in the Town of Tunica; and
WHEREAS, because of such situation, it is necessary to declare a curfew on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
