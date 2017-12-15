Friday, December 15, 2017
   
Tunica couple chairs 2018 Crystal Ball

Written by Tunica Times Friday, 17 November 2017 00:00

The 18th annual Crystal Ball will honor Mississippi native and Emmy Award-winning actress Sela Ward. Four local Community Stars will also be honored at the fundraiser to aid over 400 charitable programs through the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi. Another sell-out crowd of 1,000 is expected for the gala.


