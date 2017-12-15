Mississippi Blues Trail Reaches 200th Marker with ‘Rocket 88’
As Mississippi celebrates 200 years of statehood, the Mississippi Blues Trail reached a major milestone with its 200th marker, “Rocket 88,” which celebrates what many credit as the first rock ‘n’ roll recording.
The Rocket 88 marker is located outside Lyon Town Hall, 111 Park Street in Lyon, near Clarksdale, Miss.
Latest News
-
Resolution near in long dispute over gaming revenue When both the plaintiffs’...
-
Judge rules county had ‘no authority to discipline’ SO employees Circuit Judge Charles...
-
Holiday Happenings 2017 Read more
-
Tunica couple chairs 2018 Crystal Ball The 18th annual Crystal...
-
Mississippi Blues Trail Reaches 200th Marker with ‘Rocket 88’ As Mississippi celebrates...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8