Mississippi Blues Trail Reaches 200th Marker with ‘Rocket 88’

Written by Tunica Times Friday, 17 November 2017 00:00

As Mississippi celebrates 200 years of statehood, the Mississippi Blues Trail reached a major milestone with its 200th marker, “Rocket 88,” which celebrates what many credit as the first rock ‘n’ roll recording.

The Rocket 88 marker is located outside Lyon Town Hall, 111 Park Street in Lyon, near Clarksdale, Miss.


