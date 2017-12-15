Friday, December 15, 2017
   
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

Photographers to record 200th birthday of state

Written by Tunica Times Friday, 08 December 2017 21:34

On Sunday, Dec. 10, dozens of Mississippi photographers, both professional and amateur, will celebrate the state’s 200th birthday and fan out to record the people and places that make the state a unique place to live and work. The project, inspired by the “Day in the Life” series of books in the 1980s and 90s, will leave behind a visual historical record of life in Mississippi for years to come.

“Day in the Life: Mississippi 200” is the ambitious project by Scott Boyd, the editor and publisher of the Macon Beacon. Before coming to Macon, Boyd was a staff photographer at the (Jackson) Clarion Ledger in the 1980’s and early 90s and studied photojournalism at the University of Southern Mississippi, graduating in 1981.


