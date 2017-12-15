Photographers to record 200th birthday of state
On Sunday, Dec. 10, dozens of Mississippi photographers, both professional and amateur, will celebrate the state’s 200th birthday and fan out to record the people and places that make the state a unique place to live and work. The project, inspired by the “Day in the Life” series of books in the 1980s and 90s, will leave behind a visual historical record of life in Mississippi for years to come.
“Day in the Life: Mississippi 200” is the ambitious project by Scott Boyd, the editor and publisher of the Macon Beacon. Before coming to Macon, Boyd was a staff photographer at the (Jackson) Clarion Ledger in the 1980’s and early 90s and studied photojournalism at the University of Southern Mississippi, graduating in 1981.
