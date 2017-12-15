Judge rules county had ‘no authority to discipline’ SO employees
Circuit Judge Charles Webster ruled on a petition from Tunica Sheriff K.C. Hamp late last week that “the county – that is, the Board of Supervisors – had no authority” to discipline two employees of the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department; make demands of the Sheriff relative to such employees, or to remove the employees from the county payroll system. Judge Webster then ordered the county to return the employees to the county payroll.
Latest News
-
Resolution near in long dispute over gaming revenue When both the plaintiffs’...
-
Judge rules county had ‘no authority to discipline’ SO employees Circuit Judge Charles...
-
Holiday Happenings 2017 Read more
-
Tunica couple chairs 2018 Crystal Ball The 18th annual Crystal...
-
Mississippi Blues Trail Reaches 200th Marker with ‘Rocket 88’ As Mississippi celebrates...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8