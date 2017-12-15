Judge rules county had ‘no authority to discipline’ SO employees

Written by By Brooks Taylor

Circuit Judge Charles Webster ruled on a petition from Tunica Sheriff K.C. Hamp late last week that “the county – that is, the Board of Supervisors – had no authority” to discipline two employees of the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department; make demands of the Sheriff relative to such employees, or to remove the employees from the county payroll system. Judge Webster then ordered the county to return the employees to the county payroll.





Read more