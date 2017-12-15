Resolution near in long dispute over gaming revenue

Written by Tunica Times

When both the plaintiffs’ and defense attorneys rested their cases about 3:30 p.m. last Thursday, November 30, Special Judge Henry Lackey still had a question.

After a full day of often contentious testimony in Tunica County vs. Town of Tunica and Tunica County School District, a case that originated in October 2014, Judge Lackey told the county’s attorney Ellis Turnage that he “just wanted to understand why the county took the position they didn’t have to abide by an act of the Legislature.”





