Court agrees: Taxes improperly increased in ‘14

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

The Mississippi Supreme Court has affirmed the October 2015 judgement of the Tunica County Circuit Court in HWCC-Tunica, LLC (Hollywood Casino) vs. the Board of Supervisors of Tunica County, Mississippi, in which Judge Charles Webster ruled that county supervisors enacted a tax increase in 2014 without properly notifying the public.

The Supreme Court affirmed on December 14, “We hold that the Circuit Court of Tunica County had jurisdiction to entertain the appeal pursuant to Mississippi Code Section 11-51-77 or pursuant to Mississippi Code Section 11-51-75. We hold also that the Tunica County Board of Supervisors altogether failed to comply with the notice and public hearing requirements of Section 27-38-203. Accordingly, we affirm the judgement of the Circuit Court of Tunica County.”





Read more