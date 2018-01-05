North Tunica department down to two firefighters per shift

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

North Tunica Fire Chief Jimmie Neal, in a letter dated December 27, 2017, is notifying residents and businesses in Robinsonville that the department is now operating with only two firefighters per shift. The North Tunica Fire Protection District board approved the reduction in staffing effective January 1.

Neal explained that OSHA’s “2 IN, 2 OUT” rule requires that four personnel be on scene to perform fire and rescue. With only two firefighters on duty, Neal said, “…our fire department will have to wait on other surrounding departments to arrive on the scene before fire suppression or rescue operations can begin. It will take the surrounding volunteer departments at minimum 15 to 20 minutes to arrive on scene once they are dispatched.





