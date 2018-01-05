Taxpayers ask for refunds after Court ruling
More than 60 taxpayers submitted requests for refunds late last week to Tax Assessor/Collector Norma Anderson and the Tunica County Board of Supervisors, citing overpayment of 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 ad valorem taxes.
The requests stem from a recent Mississippi Supreme Court ruling upholding a 2015 Circuit Court decision that Tunica County’s 2014 budget and tax levy is “invalid, null and void.”
Latest News
-
-
Taxpayers ask for refunds after Court ruling More than 60 taxpayers...
-
North Tunica department down to two firefighters per shift North Tunica...
-
Faces of 2017 Read more
-
Court agrees: Taxes improperly increased in ‘14 The Mississippi...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8