Taxpayers ask for refunds after Court ruling

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

More than 60 taxpayers submitted requests for refunds late last week to Tax Assessor/Collector Norma Anderson and the Tunica County Board of Supervisors, citing overpayment of 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 ad valorem taxes.

The requests stem from a recent Mississippi Supreme Court ruling upholding a 2015 Circuit Court decision that Tunica County’s 2014 budget and tax levy is “invalid, null and void.”





