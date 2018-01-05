2017 Year in Review: County leaders work to find dollars, stay out of the red

Written by BY Meg Coker

2017 in Tunica County may be remembered as the year of red and green.

The county government and other local entities saw themselves nearly in the red and began looking for ways to save some green.

At the start of the year, the Tunica County Board of Supervisors announced that they were considering the sale or lease of the two county operated healthcare clinics as a way to generate some relief on county coffers. A public hearing was set for February, but later moved to March.

In early February, county administrator Adrian McKay predicted a gaming revenue decline for the fiscal year. He predicted a $3.5 million shortfall by September 2017 and recommended a hiring and spending freeze. His recommendation was approved by the Board of Supervisors.





