Tunica Humane Society gets big surprise to mark its 10th year

Written by Tunica Times Friday, 12 January 2018 00:00

The old saying, “What goes around, comes around,” pretty much holds true, if you have the patience to stick with something long enough.

That’s certainly the case for the Tunica Humane Society and founding members Sandy Williams and Gail Johnson. A special gift arrived at First Security Bank for the group just a day or two before Christmas – a notification that the mortgage on the shelter was paid in full.

Here’s what Williams had to say about THS’s “best Christmas present of all” in a Facebook post on December 25:


