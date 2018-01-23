Tuesday, January 23, 2018
   
Shooting death is first homicide of new year

Written by Tunica Times Friday, 12 January 2018 00:00

The death of a local man is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department.

On Jan. 5, deputies responded to a call at a residence on Coldwater Street. A male victim was found injured and unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Ray Scott, 30, of Tunica.

