Shooting death is first homicide of new year
The death of a local man is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department.
On Jan. 5, deputies responded to a call at a residence on Coldwater Street. A male victim was found injured and unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Ray Scott, 30, of Tunica.
