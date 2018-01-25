Thursday, January 25, 2018
   
John W. Dulaney, Jr. was Board attorney for 38 years

Written by Tunica Times Friday, 19 January 2018 00:00

John William Dulaney, Jr., of Tunica, Mississippi, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on January 16, 2018.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Church of the Epiphany in Tunica on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 2 p.m., with visitation to begin at 12:30 p.m.

John was married to Dorothy Henry Fields of Biloxi on the day before his twenty-fifth birthday and said she was the best birthday present he ever got. John and Dottie were married fifty-seven years before she preceded him in death.

