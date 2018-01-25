John W. Dulaney, Jr. was Board attorney for 38 years

Written by Tunica Times

John William Dulaney, Jr., of Tunica, Mississippi, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on January 16, 2018.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Church of the Epiphany in Tunica on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 2 p.m., with visitation to begin at 12:30 p.m.

John was married to Dorothy Henry Fields of Biloxi on the day before his twenty-fifth birthday and said she was the best birthday present he ever got. John and Dottie were married fifty-seven years before she preceded him in death.

Read more