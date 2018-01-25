Winter delivers one-two punch across South
Back to back winter weather events extended the Martin Luther King holiday by three days, bookending the weekend on Friday and again on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Sleet and some snow last Thursday night and early Friday morning closed area schools and caused offices and businesses to either open later than usual or not at all on January 12. Roads were mostly clear by the next day, but below freezing temperatures kept patches of ice in some spots.
