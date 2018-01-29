RESOLUTION OF APPRECIATION AND GRATITUDE FOR EXEMPLARY PUBLIC SERVICE OF ATTORNEY JOHN WILLIAM DULANEY, Jr.

Written by Tunica Times

RESOLUTION OF APPRECIATION AND GRATITUDE FOR EXEMPLARY PUBLIC SERVICE OF

ATTORNEY JOHN WILLIAM DULANEY, Jr.

WHEREAS, John William Dulaney, Jr. has served Tunica County as the Attorney for the Tunica County Board of Supervisors for thirty eight (38) years. and worked in Tunica County as an aspiring Attorney for over fifty (50) years; and

WHEREAS, John W. Dulaney, Jr. throughout his service to Tunica County, has displayed the highest degree of professionalism and integrity; and





Read more